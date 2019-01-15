Sticky fingered glue thief gets suspended jail term

A FATHER with a "serious alcohol and glue sniffing addiction” who tried to cut his throat with a stick of glue in front of police has faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

Appearing via video link yesterday, Daniel John Gavegan sat with his head between his hands as Police prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt read the charges.

Sen Const Blunt said over December 13 and 14, Gavegan had stolen, trespassed, breached bail and obstructed a police officer.

He said Gavegan had gone to his mother and step-father's home on December 13 while he was drunk.

Not wanting to let him in, they called the police.

But when officers arrived, they found Gavegan around the side of the property sniffing glue.

And when they gave him "several” chances to leave the property, Sen Const Blunt said Gavegan became aggressive, and resisted arrest.

Sen Const Blunt said he was told not to return to his parents' home.

He said the next day Gavegan was walking to a friend's house when his shoe allegedly broke.

Gavegan then went to Surprise Gifts and Homewares to find something to fix the shoe, but "succumbed to temptation” and shoved a stick of glue down his pants.

He then walked out of the shop before heading back to his mother's home.

Police were called again to the house, and when they confronted Gavegan, they saw a stick of glue fall out of his pants.

It was then he tried to cut his throat with the glue stick.

Defence lawyer Craig Ryan told the court Gavegan had "slipped off the bandwagon” after finding out his son wouldn't be coming home for Christmas.

He said Gavegan "accepts he shouldn't have been at the family home” but had "no recollection of the bail conditions” put on him on December 13.

Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring said out of the series of offences over the two days, the "most serious” was the stealing of the glue.

Mr Lavaring said he would impose "short periods of imprisonment for the stealing and obstruction of police”.

Taking into account the time Gavegan had already served in custody, Mr Lavaring chose to convict but not further punish him on several charges.

For the stealing charge, he sentenced Gavegan to three months imprisonment, wholly suspended for 12 months.