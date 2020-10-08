Stewart spills on vicious Elton John feud

Rod Stewart claims he's tried to heal the rift between him and Elton John, only to be snubbed by the Tiny Dancer singer.

The English rockers had a falling out after Stewart, 75, mocked John's retirement tour and criticised the biopic Rocketman about the I'm Still Standing singer's life.

Stewart opened up about the feud in a recent interview with Chris Evans, not to be confused with the actor.

Rod Stewart said he and Elton John used to be “very close”. Picture: Getty Images.

"We don't talk to each other anymore," the I Don't Want to Talk About It singer said on Evans' How To Wow podcast.

The rocker added: "Big falling out."

Stewart claimed he emailed John inviting his sons Zachary, 9, and Elijah, 7, to come over to play football along with his sons Alistair, 14, and Aiden, 9, and didn't get a response.

Stewart’s falling out with Elton was kicked off by his negative comments about the film Rocketman. Picture: AP Photo.

"Last time I emailed him I said, 'I've got this football pitch, would you like the boys to come up?' You know, cause they both love football," he said. "You don't have to come, but if they want to come play on this they're welcome."

Stewart added, "(He) never got back to me."

The rift began when Stewart, who claims John was once his "very close" friend, praised the Freddy Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, but said the Rocketman biopic about John didn't live up to its potential.

"It was OK, I just wished it hadn't been a musical. I mean, the dancing outside the council house made it a bit 'Mamma Mia'," he said.

The rocker had also previously criticised John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, leading to a falling out between the friends.

Stewart claims he’s tried to mend the rift. Picture: Getty Images.

On Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2018, Stewart called the farewell tour "dishonest" and "not rock and roll".

"If I retire, I won't make an announcement. I'll just fade away. I don't think this is a big deal, it stinks of selling tickets," he said.

In 2019, the Sailing singer again discussed the feud in a BBC interview with Dermot O'Leary.

"I do love Elton, only we're not talking at the moment. We've had a spat," he said. "I criticised his tour as being money-grabbing."

In the same interview, Stewart again slammed the film Rocketman, saying it was "not very flattering" and didn't live up to Bohemian Rhapsody.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced here with permission.

Originally published as Stewart spills on vicious Elton John feud