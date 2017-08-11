Stewards scratch weekend's greyhound meet in Bundaberg

EMPTY TRACK: Tomorrow's greyhound races in Bundaberg have been called off.

IF YOU were planning on heading to the track today, think again.

The race meeting scheduled in Bundaberg tomorrow has been abandoned as a result of the state of the track.

Queensland Racing Integrity Commission stewards inspected the track at 8am today and declared it unsafe for racing following maintenance done during the week.

The Bundaberg meet scheduled for Saturday, August 19, will proceed as planned.

Programmed events include the RQ Young Guns Heats over 460m.

Nominations close at 9.30am on Thursday.

For more information on meets or track news, click here or phone Racing Queensland on 3869 9407.