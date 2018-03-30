Smith faces music then flies out

EMBATTLED former Australian cricket captain Steve Smith flew into Sydney to front the media on Thursday night - then promptly flew back out.

After tearily fronting journalists at Kingsford Smith, the axed cricket captain and his father, Peter, boarded a flight bound for Dubai.

Sitting in the business class lounge ahead of his flight to the United Arab Emirates, Smith had changed out of the suit and tie he donned for the press conference and into a black and red t-shirt.

The weight of events is clear on Steve Smith’s face as he apologises for the ball-tampering incident in Sydney Airport on Thursday night.

An image of Smith on the departing aircraft show him looking at his phone seated in business class ahead of the 14-hour flight.

Merely an hour or so before, Smith had laid his soul bare in an emotional press conference that left no doubt about the devastating personal toll the ball tampering scandal has had on Australia's fallen Test captain.

Smith checks his phone en route to Dubai after the press conference.

David Warner apologised via social media for his part in the scandal.

Before that, banned Test player Cameron Bancroft had asked for forgiveness in Perth over his part in the ball-tampering scandal, saying he was ashamed of himself, but refused to comment on the role David Warner played.

As the fallout from last Saturday's ball-tampering incident continued to play out, disgraced opener Warner had spoken out for the first time over the drama, saying he took responsibility for his part.