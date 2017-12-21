Steve Cooper to run for Bundy council seat

COMMUNITY NEWS: Steve Cooper is running for seat on the council.

FORMER Bundaberg businessman and well-known community identity Steve Cooper will run for a seat on Bundaberg Regional Council.

The NewsMail can exclusively reveal that just weeks after the closure of his two-decades old business - Cooper's Home Hardware, the 64-year-old former retailer is hoping to serve the community once more.

Mr Cooper will run for the seat vacated by state-bound former councillor David Batt.

He is the second person to announce their intentions to run for the seat after former Bundaberg One Nation candidate Jane Truscott declared her interest on November 30.

"I have been considering contributing back to my community for a long time but the pressures of business did not allow me to do this earlier,” he said.

"The work to re-establish our business after two floods was time consuming.

"But now after making the call to wind up our business of 25 years I am free to pay back the community of Bundaberg.”

After enduring two flood events and being stuck in the middle of a war between two retail giants, Mr Cooper called time on his 40-year small business career, closing the doors to Cooper's Home Hardware on December 1.

Mr Cooper has lived in the division 8 area for years and says he knows the issues that need attention such as drainage and youth activities hubs.

"Over the years I have been involved in many changes to our city and served on a multitude of committees including the first redevelopment committee for the CBD, the community references group for the 2011 floods and for the current Community Reference Group for the CBD redevelopment,” he said.

"I was involved in driving the state and federal government to seriously look at water reform such as Paradise Dam and the upgrade of Bundaberg Airport.”

But Mr Cooper said his greatest achievement was his beloved hardware store at the corner of Electra and Targo Streets.

Mr Cooper said he believed in the region, its potential and the role the council played in people's lives.

Mr Cooper's first pitch to voters is a simple one.

"Thank you, Bundaberg, for the chance to serve you as customers,”he said.

"Now it is time for me to put my hand up and serve you publicly.”