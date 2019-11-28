Menu
Former Hervey Bay Seagulls coach Tye Ingebrigtsen faced court on a steroids charge.
Steroids claim hits ex-seagull

Caitlin Charles
28th Nov 2019 10:08 AM

RUGBY LEAGUE: Former Hervey Bay Seagulls coach Tye James Ingebrigtsen has faced court for alleged steroid possession.

The current coach of the premiership-winning A-grade Whitsundays Brahamans appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday facing multiple charges, including driving with a disqualified licence.

Mr Ingebrigtsen, 29, has played and coached league across Queensland and had briefly accepted a deal with the South Grafton Rebels in New South Wales in late 2018 before relocating to Blacks Beach and joining the Brahmans.

He was signed in late 2018, and despite being announced for the 2020 season, the club would not confirm whether Mr Ingebrigtsen was still part of the coaching staff.

He began his coaching career with the Hervey Bay Seagulls, before moving to the Mareeba Gladiators in Cairns.

On November 1, Mr Ingebrigtsen was charged with driving a vehicle on Eimeo Rd, Rural View with a disqualified licence.

He was then charged in Blacks Beach for possessing nandrolone and oxandrolone, failing to take responsible precautions with a needle and failing to dispose of the needle.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Farleigh requested a three-week adjournment for Mr Ingebrigtsen to get legal advice.

He will appear in court on December 16.

Mr Ingebrigtsen was contacted for comment but there was no answer.

