Stern warning for man with ‘totally unacceptable’ history

Magistrate John Smith has warned a man not to even think about driving until he has a valid Queensland drivers licence or lawful authority in his hands.

Travis John Landt, 24, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to one count of driving without a licence disqualified by a court order, and one count of driving while over the no alcohol limit, but not over the general alcohol limit while holding a provisional licence, learner licence or unlicensed.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klassen said Landt was stopped by police for a random check along Woodgate Rd, Goodwood, on October 3 last year which revealed his licence was disqualified.

Sgt Klassen said Landt told police he was collecting property from a deceased relative's estate and when asked if he had anything to drink, Landt said he had about 20 minutes ago.

The court heard there was a positive roadside breath test and certificate later showed a reading of .030.

Lawyer Zack McKay said Landt was facing "significant minimum" disqualification periods, which took into account the seriousness of the offending.

In relation to the offending Mr McKay said Landt had asperger syndrome and "does struggle to understand the consequences of his actions", though this appeared to be a turning point and his mother was there to support him.

Mr McKay submitted to impose prison may be excessive given Landt still has work, support from his family and the vehicle had been removed.

Magistrate Smith said as a young man, Landt's history was "totally unacceptable".

After explaining potential consequences of driving unlicensed while disqualified, he said;

"If you want to play Russian roulette with the courts, a way to do it is to go out and drive unlicensed whilst disqualified".

Magistrate Smith took into account the guilty pleas, nature of the seriousness of the offences, his history and legislation when handing down his sentencing.

Landt was convicted and fined $1200 for unlicensed driving while disqualified and $500 for drink driving.

He was disqualified from holding a licence for 2 years and 5 months.

Convictions were recorded.