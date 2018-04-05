Stepping into the spotlight

A HIGH-performance athletic training centre as well as a hub for retail food and allied health is being developed at Sippy Downs.

Evans Long's new Central Sippy Downs development is the latest under-taking in the emerging precinct that includes the new YOUI headquarters and Coles supermarket.

Daniel Vella of Colliers International at Central Sippy Downs. Erle Levey

Located on the corner of Sippy Downs Drive and opposite the University of the Sunshine Coast, the project features a modern, contemporary design, with cantilevered awnings and easy access.

The 4450sq m development comprises two, two-storey buildings, with an option for a third, and is within the Sunshine Coast Council's Sippy Downs Business and Technology Sub-precinct.

The centre is zoned for mixed use including food and drink outlets, office accommodation, indoor recreation, veterinary services and allied health for example.

Colliers International senior executive of commercial sales & leasing Daniel Vella said the development, at the heart of the new Sippy Downs CBD has already attracted strong interest.

"Central Sippy Downs is already 70% leased, with the first tenant, Chipmunks Play Centre, operating in the first building, while construction on the second is completed,” Mr Vella said.

Other tenants already committed to the location included Terry White Chemist, Domino's Pizza, Banjo's Bakery, Sushi Ari, Oceans Express Kababs and Acai Brothers Coffee.

"Upstairs, US specialist training organisation Athletic Republic will also be establishing their first Australian training centre,” Mr Vella said.

Athletic Republic Australia managing director Scott Toms said Athletic Republic uses an evidence-based approach to develop individualised performance training for athletes and has more than 100 training centres across the US.

The company's sport-specific, individualised programming is internationally recognised for delivering real results and equipping individuals based on analysing their strengths to make them faster, stronger, and more agile.

Mr Toms said the company's mission is to help every athlete of any age to reach their full athletic potential by providing access to training that was previously only available to elite athletes.

"The Sunshine Coast is already a hub for training and elite sports people and the proximity of our centre to the University and other health-oriented facilities is ideal, but we can show parents, youth, schools, clubs and all types of athletes how to train smarter and better.”

Evans Long project manager Darryl Green said Central Sippy Downs was very attractive because of its great location.

"There is easy access to and from the Bruce Highway and Sunshine Motorway, with on-site parking in an area with a growing population.

"Sippy Downs has a business focus on education, innovation and allied health and this means there is a growing population for which to provide services,” Mr Green said.

Mr Green said there was already a lot of investment in the growing area.

"Youi Insurance has purpose-built a 12,500sq m, headquarters here, and we are directly opposite the University of Sunshine Coast campus and there are apartments and student accommodation also being built as well as other commercial developments.

"The Coles supermarket directly next door opened late last year and our site will be connected to it via shared driveways.

"All of this makes Central Sippy Downs a great location to provide services to the growing population.”

Mr Vella said the first building of the development was already complete, with some great ground-floor retail space still available for lease.

"The second building is well under way, with completion expected in April,” he said. "Central Sippy downs will be an energised hub.''

He said there were still a couple of retail opportunities, as well as office space on the first floor that would be suitable for allied health, consultants or commercial businesses servicing the area.

"Central Sippy downs will be an energised hub, attractive for students, staff working in the area and families,” Mr Vella said.

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0136.JPG

SIPPY DOWNS

Sippy Downs Drive

What: Central Sippy Downs: 4450sq m development providing high-performance athletic training centre, retail food and allied health

Features: Zoned for mixed use including food and drink outlets, office accommodation, indoor recreation, veterinary services and allied health. Easy access Bruce Highway and Sunshine Motorway, on-site parking

Price: For lease

Agent: Daniel Vella, Colliers International

Contact: 0422 373 990, (07) 5457 8881