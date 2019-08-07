Stepping into Aussie squad

TOUCH FOOTBALL: One of Bundaberg's own is one step closer to wearing Australia's green and gold.

Nathan Cook has been selected for the touch football under-18s Australian squad and couldn't be more excited about it.

The young athlete said he was surprised to have received the letter from Touch Football Australia to go down for training in the squad.

Cook said the training camp was good with a big focus on the technical aspect of the game.

Having played touch football for the past seven years, Cook said one of his friends started playing so he went along to play with him and the friendships he's made along the way have been part of the reason he's stayed on the field.

This year was Nathan's last at Junior State where he represented Redlands and his team won.

Playing at a higher level, he said the games were faster and had a better flow.

He said when competing at a representative level they can spend up to three months preparing for the carnival and getting to step on to the field after all their hard work in training was one of the joys of the game.

Typically playing in the link or wing position Cook said if he is selected in the Australia team, he will get a chance to compete against New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman next year.

The team will be finalised after the upcoming National Youth Championships carnival in September.

Local organisation Bundy Touch took to Facebook to congratulate their former junior player wishing their "home grown hero” all the best as he steps in the right direction for a spot in the national team.