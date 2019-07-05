Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUNDY'S BEST: Mr Bennett there are plenty of tradesmen and women doing great work and who deserve recognition.
BUNDY'S BEST: Mr Bennett there are plenty of tradesmen and women doing great work and who deserve recognition. Contributed
News

Stephen Bennett's search for Bundy's best tradies

Rhylea Millar
by
5th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DO YOU have a way with a spanner and hard hat and rock a tool belt better than most?

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is on the look-out for Bundy's best tradie.

The winner will receive a $500 gift voucher to spend at Form Direct Bundaberg.

"We rely on our tradesmen and women to help us out at odd times of the day or night and it's high time they receive the recognition they deserve,” the MP said.

"There are thousands of tradies and small businesses across the Burnett, and I may be a little biased, but I know we have some of the best in the country.

"We all have a favourite tradie, the one who is always on time, never leaves a mess, and goes that extra mile to do a great job.”

Request a nomination form by emailing burnett@parliament.qld.gov.au and writing in 25 words or less, why you think your tradie is the best.

Entries close August 9.

stephen bennett
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    premium_icon Ebay plant smuggler risks local farming industry

    Crime A WOMAN who smuggled infected plants and seeds into Australia, threatening Bundy's multi-million agriculture industry, has walked with a suspended sentence.

    How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    premium_icon How petition changed Bundy's GP system

    Health Family Practice Medical Centre aims to recruit GPs in Bundaberg

    Elliott Heads Estate gets snapped up quick

    premium_icon Elliott Heads Estate gets snapped up quick

    Property New infrastructure a step forward for Elliot Heads.