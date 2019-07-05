Stephen Bennett's search for Bundy's best tradies

BUNDY'S BEST: Mr Bennett there are plenty of tradesmen and women doing great work and who deserve recognition.

DO YOU have a way with a spanner and hard hat and rock a tool belt better than most?

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is on the look-out for Bundy's best tradie.

The winner will receive a $500 gift voucher to spend at Form Direct Bundaberg.

"We rely on our tradesmen and women to help us out at odd times of the day or night and it's high time they receive the recognition they deserve,” the MP said.

"There are thousands of tradies and small businesses across the Burnett, and I may be a little biased, but I know we have some of the best in the country.

"We all have a favourite tradie, the one who is always on time, never leaves a mess, and goes that extra mile to do a great job.”

Request a nomination form by emailing burnett@parliament.qld.gov.au and writing in 25 words or less, why you think your tradie is the best.

Entries close August 9.