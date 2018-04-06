Sprint supremos drop the hammer on rivals

Stephanie Morton of Australia celebrates winning gold in Women's Sprint Finals, during day two of the XXI Commonwealth Games, at the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, 6 April 2018 . (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Stephanie Morton of Australia celebrates winning gold in Women's Sprint Finals, during day two of the XXI Commonwealth Games, at the Gold Coast, Australia, Friday, 6 April 2018 . (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

IN THE house that Anna Meares built, Matthew Glaetzer and Stephanie Morton confirmed their status as Australia's sprint king and queen with back-to-back gold medals.

Morton announced herself as a rising star in Glasgow four years ago and in Brisbane she upgraded that to superstar by winning Australian cycling's 100th Games gold medal.

The 27-year-old became the first Australian woman in history to win two individual sprint gold medals at the Commonwealth Games when she beat New Zealander Natasha Hansen in their final on the Anna Meares Velodrome.

Stephanie Morton won her second gold medal of the Gold Coast Games. Picture: Scott Barbour/Getty Images

When told of the milestone, Morton said: "That's testament to the strong cycling program we had in Australia for a long time. That's amazing.

"Four years ago (in Glasgow) it took me by surprise. You know, I honestly didn't expect to beat the reigning Olympic champion.

"I think there's a classic picture of me crossing the line covering my mouth in disbelief. "Coming into these Games with expectation on my shoulder, more time to think about it and reminisce what it does mean to win a gold medal so this time I think is pretty special I couldn't be happier.

She thanked the Brisbane crowed for creating so much noise.

We're all adrenaline junkies. We love the speed, the need for speed. Once you decide in your head to drop the hammer and go for it, you are not thinking."

It was Morton's second gold medal in as many days after she and Kaarle McCulloch won the team sprint on Thursday, while McCulloch clinched the bronze medal against Canada's Lauriane Genest.

Stephanie Morton beat New Zealand’s Natasha Hansen in the sprint final. Picture: Matt King/Getty Images

Four years ago Morton dethroned Anna Meares to win the individual sprint to announce her arrival on the world stage and she has since won back-to-back silver medals behind Olympic champion Kristina Vogel at the world titles.

Earlier Morton beat teammate McCulloch in straight sets in their semi-final showdown by first taking the front position and powering away on the final lap and then coming from behind in a show of strength and speed.

But McCulloch did however respond to win the race for third against her Canadian rival in convincing fashion.

Australian cycling's sprint powerhouse Glaetzer also moved a step closer towards an amazing clean sweep of the individual events by winning the men's keirin title.

The 25-year-old from Adelaide successfully defended his keirin crown from Glasgow in 2014 with a flawless display through the heats, semi and final in which he beat Welsh rider Lewis Oliva and three-time New Zealand world champion Ed Dawkins.

Australia's Matt Glaetzer was unstoppable in the keirin final. Picture: AFP Photo/Patrick Hamilton

The unpredictable nature of the keirin was expected to be Glaetzer's biggest challenge this week but having conquered that he now turns his attention to the individual sprint - of which he is the current world champion - on Saturday and the 1km time trial on Sunday.

The former pole vaulter and triathlete turned two-time Olympic cycling star started the week with bronze in the team sprint with Nathan Hart, Pat Constable and Jacob Schmid on Thursday and was unstoppable on his own on Friday.

"We as athletes aren't doing it for ourselves, we're doing it for the nation," Glaetzer said.

"(Thursday) didn't go to plan, I burnt myself out a bit too much (in the team sprint). Today I just had to reset, get the emotions out and push myself.

Matt Glaetzer defended the keirin title he won in Glasgow four years ago. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

"We don't get it (home crowd) too often, so it's absolutely sensational when that flag is raised and the whole nation is behind you.

"I just had to be in the right position, I had to wait and wait and then push it."

Earlier Glaetzer, Constable and Schmid all won through to the second round by finishing top-two in their heats, but for Glaetzer it wasn't without some argy bargy with his rivals who tried to squeeze him high on the track.

But he was the only one of the Australian trio to make the final where he produced a herculean effort to come from third with two laps to go and hold off his fast finishing rivals.

He punched the air and celebrated with a lap of the track with the Australian flag draped around his shoulders.