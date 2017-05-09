24°
News

Step up cancer screening

9th May 2017 7:30 AM
BreastScreen mobile unit.
BreastScreen mobile unit. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG residents are being urged to make a cancer screening as soon as possible following the release of new statistics.

The data showed only 41% of eligible people in Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast took part in bowel cancer screening and under 60% in breast and cervical screening.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare released participation rates for the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program, BreastScreen Australia and the National Cervical Screening Program for 2014-15.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan urged all Bundaberg locals to make cancer screening a priority.

"We know that regular pap smears currently remain the best protection against cervical cancer. All eligible Queensland women should be screened every two years,” she said.

"Queensland women aged 50-74 should have a mammogram every two years through BreastScreen Queensland.

"The National Bowel Cancer Screening program currently invites men and women turning 50, 54, 55, 58, 60, 64, 68, 70, 72 and 74 to screen.

"Participants are sent a free, easy-to-use screening kit that can be completed at home.

" It's important that if you receive a kit, you use it.”

More information is available via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  cancer cancer council qld cancer screening test

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Trbojevic amped for Double Header

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 27: Jake Trbojevic of the Sea Eagles in action during the round 25 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Canberra Raiders at Brookvale Oval on August 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Ashley Feder/Getty Images)

Suncorp set for action-packed night.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

The best things to do in Brisbane are FREE. Yes, FREE

Mt Coot-tha is a seriously gorgeous way to start your day.

HEADING to the big smoke doesn’t have to come with a big price tag.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Mum standing strong after harrowing experience

Mum standing strong after harrowing experience

THE past five years have been a harrowing experience for Narelle Finn, but the Bundaberg mum of two is adamant there's life after grief.

Hidden treasures unearthed in Bundaberg

HIDDEN TREASURES: Some of the many coins Bundaberg man Ben Shorten has found with his metal detector.

Local man finding hidden treasures

Bundy's sweet on sourdough: New bakery on the rise

BANKER TO BAKER: Rick Nelson outside the Pocket Storehouse in Scotland St over East.

Banker swaps one kind of dough for another

Step up cancer screening

BreastScreen mobile unit.

" It's important that if you receive a kit, you use it.”

Local Partners

Petition to prevent netting in local water

Childers man, John Downey has started a petition to Member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett to get net-free zones in the Burrum, Cherwell, Isis and Gregory River.

Cycle a monthly horror for girls who don't have pads

OVERSEAS HELP: Nicole Beasley has begun making washable sanitary kits for women in third-world countries and needs your help.

Sending sanitary products to girls in need

COMMUNITY DIARY: What's on this week in Bundy

RUBBISH: Litter Ambassador and Reef Check community engagement manager Jodi Salmond (left) is concerned about the amount of fishing tackle being left behind on our reefs. She is supporting the 'Bin It - You know it's right!' campaign to put rubbish in its place. Pictured here with Reef Check Australia director of programs and partnerships, Jennifer Loder and just a sample of the fishing debris removed at a regular clean up location.

Submit to the Community Diary at editorial@news-mail.com.au

BCC festival is on tomorrow

Looking for something to do?

Super Hornets to fly as low as 45m at 555kmh

The aircraft will fly at heights between 45m-76m above ground level and travel at speeds up to 555km/hr at approximately 1.8 km off the coast.

TODAY the RAAF aircraft will conduct a low-level flying exercise

First date hell: 'You're going to see me poop?'

ONE girlfriend has been left traumatised by her experimental partner’s “perfect date” on Seven Year Switch.

BBC's bizarre Madeleine McCann documentary intro

Madeleine McCann, who disappeared in the Praia de Lux resort in Portugal.

The BBC has chosen a truly odd way of introducing the McCann doco

Amber Heard dances her way into Nimbin hearts

Amber Heard at Nimbin’s MardiGrass in a video posted to her Instagram account

Aquaman man star joins crowds at MardiGrass celebration

10 things you didn't know about Prince Harry's girlfriend

Meghan Markle, has made quite a name for herself

And the winner is ... a dancing gorilla

Italy’s Eurovision contender Francesco Gabbani.

Francesco Gabbani and his dancing gorilla tipped to win Eurovision.

What's the best 4K TV to buy in Australia?

LG is arguably leading the race for television supremacy in 2017.

LG and Samsung shape up in the battle for supremacy

Viewers slam ‘insulting’ TV wedding stunt

Really not wild about the production values with this Lion King remake.

VIEWERS are furious with The Real Housewives of Sydney finale.

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 SUES ROAD, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

YOU WILL NOT FIND BETTER VALUE THAN HERE

2 / 62 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 3 2 1 $235,000

Positioned in a small boutique complex of 5 townhouses with great street appeal and located in a very handy location just a short walk to Friendly Society Hospital...

Magical lifestyle nestled in 33 Acres

47 SUES ROAD, Horse Camp 4671

Rural 3 1 2 $345,000

Ever wondered what it would be like to have your own serenity without the bother of close neighbours, busy streets and the vigorous lifestyle the city normally...

AT JUST $469,000, IT IS OVER $100,000 BELOW THE SELLER&#39;S BUILD COST

189 Quinns Road, Moorland 4670

House 4 2 4 $469,000

BEAUTIFUL, NEAR NEW 4 BEDROOOM HOME ON 15 ACRES Less than 12 months old, this great family home was built to make the most of the open, panoramic rural views, and...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $465,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

OUTSTANDING VALUE 3 LIVING AREAS + POOL + 6m x 6m SHED

274 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 3 1 2 $279,000

This 3 bedroom home has been priced to sell and will be sure to tick the boxes and satisfy the most savvy of purchasers. Attributes of this property range from...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

Historic Bundy Queenslander passed in at auction

It was built about 1898 and has been owned by three families

Once in a lifetime opportunity to join Rocky's elite

8 Lennox St, The Range is one third of Millionaire's Row.

One third of The Range's 'Millionaire Row' on market

Coast's $900m planned beachside city could start in 2019

IMPRESSIONS: An artist impression of the view from across the lake to the cafes and retail of the village heart and the 5-star The Westin Coolum Resort and Spa.

Details emerge after first Sekisui application formally lodged

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!