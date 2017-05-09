Step up cancer screening

BUNDABERG residents are being urged to make a cancer screening as soon as possible following the release of new statistics.

The data showed only 41% of eligible people in Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast took part in bowel cancer screening and under 60% in breast and cervical screening.

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare released participation rates for the National Bowel Cancer Screening Program, BreastScreen Australia and the National Cervical Screening Program for 2014-15.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan urged all Bundaberg locals to make cancer screening a priority.

"We know that regular pap smears currently remain the best protection against cervical cancer. All eligible Queensland women should be screened every two years,” she said.

"Queensland women aged 50-74 should have a mammogram every two years through BreastScreen Queensland.

"The National Bowel Cancer Screening program currently invites men and women turning 50, 54, 55, 58, 60, 64, 68, 70, 72 and 74 to screen.

"Participants are sent a free, easy-to-use screening kit that can be completed at home.

" It's important that if you receive a kit, you use it.”

More information is available via 13 11 20 or cancerqld.org.au.