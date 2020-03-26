Step-sister rapist’s courtroom custody after sentence breach

A MAN who was convicted for two counts of rape last year has had to serve a partial jail sentence in a rising of the court after breaching his suspended sentence.

The man appeared in Bundaberg District Court on Wednesday.

Crown prosecutor Steven Dickson told the court the man was sentenced in January last year for the digital and penile rape of his step-sister about six years ago.

Mr Dickson said the 22-year-old man was dealt with as an adult.

At the time of the original sentence, the man was ordered to two years imprisonment suspended for three years after serving six months.

He was also sentenced to prison probation.

The man is also classed as a reportable offender and must report any email addresses he creates — which was the nature of the breach.

At the time of the breach, the man had been out of jail for a matter of months and was on probation.

The court heard the man created the email address five weeks prior to police checking in with him.

Mr Dickson said the man had created the email address to help him gain employment.

He said the man was performing well on probation and was reporting when told.

Mr Dickson said the crown accepted the man didn’t use the email address in an improper way and it would be unjust to activate the suspended sentence.

The man’s barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client declared the email address to police.

Mr Cassidy said his client also made admissions to police when he participated in an interview.

He said at the time of the breach his client had enrolled in a forklift course to gain employment.

Mr Cassidy said his client hoped to complete the course in the coming weeks.

He said his client was recently diagnosed with depression and was being medicated and also working on a mental health plan.

Mr Cassidy submitted custody served in courtroom by way of “rising of the court” was in range as an appropriate sentence.

He said an extension of his suspended sentence was also in range.

Judge Vicki Loury agreed accepted the man did not intend to use the email address in an improper way.

Judge Loury also took into account the man/Parker declared the email address to police and the breach was far less serious than the original offending.

The man was sentenced to rising of the court and was released at 11.50am.