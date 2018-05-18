Step out for pets in need at RSPCA walk

THIS weekend Bundaberg pet lovers will take to the pavement in the fight against animal cruelty.

Acting manager of the Bundaberg RSPCA Donna Wolgast said the Million Paws Walk raised much-needed funds for animal rehabilitation.

"Million Paws Walk is an annual fundraiser for the RSPCA that raises money to support every shelter,” Ms Wolgast said. "Last year we had around 150 people walk in the event and we are expecting a similar turn out this year, but the more the merrier.”

The walk will be held at the Lions Park in North Bundaberg and will take about 40 minutes to complete.

"You also don't need to have a pet to join us,” she said.

"There will be food stalls, face painting, balloons a photo booth, free sample bags and plenty of prizes and raffles.”

Ms Wolgast was also excited to share some positive news for the shelter, due in September.

"Not only does it help animals in need, but it will also help some shelters receive renovations, and we're one of those shelters this year,” she said. Tickets can be pre-purchased online or bought on the day.