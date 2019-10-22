Step back in history: Car club’s investment for all Group saw the value in extinct volcano views

THE HUMMOCK: Views overlooking Bargara and Bundaberg from The Hummock Lookout.Photo: File

THE HUMMOCK: Views overlooking Bargara and Bundaberg from The Hummock Lookout.Photo: File

THIS week 88 years ago the top of The Hummock officially opened to sightseers, after volunteers spent years working to make the then-named RACQ Lookout a destination for drivers.

The Hummock land was purchased by the RACQ car club and it’s members, who held a number of working bees to clear the land and build the road to the top.

On October 17, 1931, about 1000 people, who had travelled in 100 cars and several buses which ran from the Post Office, gathered for the official opening by RACQ president Mr BF Lloyd.

The Caledonian Pipe Band escorted the official party to the summit.

The Bundaberg branch of the RACQ was formed in November 1924 and they signalled their intent to transform the extinct volcano.

At its annual meeting in February 1927 it was announced the branch wanted to turn the top of The Hummock into a beauty spot and motor drive.

Land was bought and cleared during working bees, palm and shade trees planted and roads made, at considerable cost — estimated at 240 pounds.

The lookout became a popular resort for motorists and visitors were greatly impressed with what has been described as “ the showplace of Bundaberg from which magnificent panoramic views can be had of the district and the Burnett River snaking to the blue Pacific.

Speaking at the official opening, club president Mr Finemore said Bundaberg had many beauty spots and the beautiful seaside resorts, but lacked a viewpoint.

“The club feels that in providing this lookout we have done a community service,” he said.

“Not only is it a beautiful place to visit and bring visitors, but the view obtained of our staple industry … makes people realise that the sugar industry is of great national importance and is therefore entitled to a fair measure of protection.”

The Hummock was sold back to the council in the 1960s and just two years ago it underwent a $165,000 enhancement, jointly funded by the Bundaberg Regional Council and the Queensland Government under its Scenic Lookout Upgrade Funding Grants.