Step aside until the High Court rules, Barnaby

I HELD off on my criticism of Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce yesterday thinking he would come to his senses and step aside until the High Court made a ruling on the dual citizen debacle.

Politicians just don't get it.

They are happy to sink the boot in to others, like the Greens when they fell foul of the rule, but when it comes to one of their own they are full of excuses.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull needs to step up to the plate and make Barnaby stand aside.

He accused the Greens of extraordinary negligence. "It shows incredible sloppiness on their part. You know, when you nominate for Parliament, there is actually a question - you have got to address that Section 44 question and you've got to tick the box and confirm that you are not a citizen of another country.”

Exactly, Malcolm. It is time to show strength as a leader. The voters will respect you for it.