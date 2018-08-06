Stefaniuk and Tigers win over the Wallaroos

LEAGUE: The form slump is officially over for The Waves in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

The Tigers finished the regular season in the best way, beating minor premiers the Wallaroos 27-24 at Salter Oval.

In a close contest, The Waves got on top late in the contest to win their second game in a row after scores were level at 12-12 at half time.

The Waves then got out to a 26-20 lead with a few minutes to go before Tigers half-back Tyrrell Howard sealed the win with a field goal.

Howard also scored two tries in the contest with Billy-James Stefaniuk scoring twice as well.

Stefaniuk, with the double, wrapped up the leading try scorer award for the third time in his career.

The result put The Waves in second at the end of the season, one point behind the Roos.