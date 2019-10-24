Steampunk fantasy to delight Queensland audiences

COMING SOON: Kazuha Ikeda as Klara in KURIOUS by Cique Du Soleil. She is pictured here with Nico.

UNLIKE many dancers who take their first steps on stage at a young age, Kazuha Ikeda was a late bloomer.

Kaz, as she is more commonly known as, took up dancing when she was 17 years old in her home town of Tokyo.

Her talent quickly seeped through, and before long Kaz was on a plane to Los Angeles where she went to study dance.

Her career took off quickly, with Kaz appearing as a dancer in live performances and music videos for multiple recording artists, including the Pussy Cat Dolls, Mariah Carey and Britney Spears.

But it is her latest role which has her saying "it's a dream come true".

After auditioning multiple times for Cirque du Soleil, Kaz achieved her dream of being offered a role in the production's newest show, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities, landing the role of Klara.

"Being in the show is a dream come true. I really couldn't wish for anything better," she said during her interview with the Queensland Times.

"I auditioned eight times, trying to get into the database."

COMING SOON: Kazuha Ikeda as Klara in Kurious by Cique Du Soleil. She is pictured with Mr Microcosmos. CHRIS PAVLICH

The show has already toured around Canada and Japan, and next year Brisbane audiences will have the chance to be wowed by this dazzling new steampunk fantasy when it visits from January 10 to February 9, 2020, under the big top in Hamilton.

Written and directed by Michel Laprise, KURIOS - Cabinet of Curiosities is a tale in which time comes to a complete stop, transporting the audience inside a fantasy world where everything is possible.

In this realm set in the latter half of the 19th century, reality is quite relative indeed as our perception of it is utterly transformed. In a place where wonders abound for those who trust their imagination, a scientist ("The Seeker") is convinced there exists a hidden world - a place where the craziest ideas and the grandest dreams await.

Out of his curio cabinet steps an international cast of 47 artists from 17 countries, a collection of otherworldly characters made up of world-class gymnasts, acrobats, contortionists, hand-puppeteers, yo-yo wizards, clowns, actors and musicians.

Kaz plays the character Klara, who can receive alpha waves by turning on her heels and pointing her hoop skirt in various directions. She has a language of her own and symbolises our obsession with telecommunications during the golden age of the railroad when the telegraph and the gramophone were invented.

The show has already received rave reviews, and Kaz has enjoyed being on tour and travelling the world.

"The show is going great. In Canada, we were getting a standing ovation at every show. People loved it."

Kaz is hoping to see as many 'Brisbanites' as possible when she stops by next year.

"It's a really fun show, and I want everyone to come and see all the positives about it."

Log on to www.cirquedu soleil.com/Kurios or phone 1800036685.