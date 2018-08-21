Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Knife.
Knife. Rob Williams
News

Steals water, pulls knife: Bizarre Asian restaurant robbery

Sarah Barnham
by
21st Aug 2018 7:29 AM

A 45-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after the break and enter of a Coast restaurant early this morning.

Just after midnight police were called to an Asian restaurant on Ann St at Nambour where a man had smashed a window and stole two bottles of water from inside.

Police said when another man approached the offender and confronted him, the offender pulled out a knife and threatened him before running away.

Police found the man and took him into custody.

He was charged with enter premises to commit an indictable offence, possession of a knife and robbery whilst armed.

He will appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

armed robbery arrest maroochydore magistrates court nambour offender police restaurant sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Harley Breen takes on stand-up challenge for TV pilot

    Harley Breen takes on stand-up challenge for TV pilot

    TV Nothing is off limits for the Bundaberg-raised comic, who tackles a taboo subject for Ten's Pilot Week.

    Council pushes town planning scheme change

    premium_icon Council pushes town planning scheme change

    Council News Proposed changes aim to support development and investment

    EXCLUSIVE: Bundy council reveals proposed heritage sites

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Bundy council reveals proposed heritage sites

    Council News Council are seeking to maintain the region's history

    Pub manager assaulted while evicting patrons

    premium_icon Pub manager assaulted while evicting patrons

    News Police are investigating the disturbance

    Local Partners