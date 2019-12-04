Steak lunch convinced Sticky he’d found his next Raider

New Canberra recruit Curtis Scott settling into his new home. Picture: Canberra Raiders

After chewing the fat over a good old-fashioned Aussie beer and steak, Raiders coach Ricky Stuart knew Curtis Scott was the right fit for Canberra.

In a bid to sign the Storm centre, Stuart flew Scott and his father Craig to Canberra to inspect the club's new $19 million Centre of Excellence in Braddon, which will open early next year.

They also had lunch at a public restaurant/bar in Manuka, where Scott's desire to embrace the Raiders' culture became clear.

Joining them for the meal were careers, welfare and education manager David Thom, wellbeing officer Andrew Bishop, recruitment manager and high-performance director Peter Mulholland and football manager Matt Ford.

On Tuesday Scott spent his first day as a Raider to ready himself for a bumper season.

"We really wanted to have a good conversation to see how enthusiastic Curtis was and we wanted to explain to him and his father what we are about at the Raiders,'' Stuart said.

"I could see by Curtis and his father finding the time to come to Canberra to spend some time with us over lunch that they were definitely interested.

"I think they left excited about what we are about. His father had to take a day off.

"Curtis is a young man and with correct choices and the right guidance, I believe he can have a very good career, a bright future."

Scott, once touted as a possible NSW centre, will need to fight hard to win a place in Canberra's grand final line-up.

Jarrod Croker and Joey Leilua are the established centres, although there is a wing spot up for grabs now that Jordan Rapana has departed.

"I will be putting my hand up this coming year and staying fit and be pushing for a jersey," Scott said. "That has always been one of my goals. I've got to try and focus on staying on the field.

"I don't want to pump up my tyres or anything like that. I can go as far as I want but I've just got to stay fit and keep working hard. The harder you work, the luckier you get.

"It's something I will work towards but first things first, I will get settled into Canberra and train hard in the pre-season.

"If I'm fit, training well and playing well, I believe I can push for a spot.

"I have come here with a positive attitude to work hard and try and make this team a little bit better. I'm happy to play anywhere. I will see how things pan out."

Asked about Stuart, Scott said: "I have only met him a couple of times but each time we've had a chat we have discussed how he goes about his business.

"That's how I have been bought up and it's been drilled into me ever since I was a kid. He is old school and is all about working hard. That's it.

"There's a bit going on. This is my first day now, I'm meeting everyone. I'm just trying to remember everyone's names. It's pretty full-on.

"I haven't really met anyone but I'd say everyone would be keen. The way they went out last year was disappointing.

"Me being at Melbourne, I was still feeling for their side. I'm sure they will come back hungrier and ready to go."