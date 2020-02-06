Staying safe online in 2020

Max O'Brian being taught online safety by Mungo O'Brien Optus Territory General Manager for the Wide Bay.

OPTUS staff are travelling to schools in the region next week to ensure students are taught the importance of online safety.

From February 11 to 14 the team will travel to Bundaberg Christian College, St Luke’s Anglican College and Bundaberg State High School.

Optus retail and channel sales vice president Maurice McCarthy said he was excited to initiate discussions with students about the online world.

“Students are always online, whether it’s to complete schoolwork, stay in touch with their friends or game,” Mr McCarthy said.

“The Digital Thumbprint program ensures students are able to take home some valuable skills when it comes to cybersecurity, verifying credible information and what to keep in mind to create a positive digital footprint.”

There will also be an information night for all parents held at Bundaberg Christian College, teaching parents how to teach their children with case studies such as TikTok.

To book the free workshop visit https://bit.ly/2vN5c3M.