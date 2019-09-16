Menu
Bingera celebrate winning the Wide Bay Premier League title. Team: Jason McEwan (back left), Simon Rehbein, Scott McEwan, Cody Breuer, Tony Roebuck, Jon Wheeler, Joel Haack, Josh Haack, Ieuan Hewitt, Brendan Conquest, Karl Zimmerlie, Andrew Donnison (coach), Shane Youngberry (middle back left), Shaun Sergiacomi, Kenzie Sergiacomi, Brett Kitching, Daniel Watson, Josh Watson, Robbie Cull, Ruby Youn
STAYING ON TOP: Bingera remain the best

Shane Jones
16th Sep 2019 6:15 PM
FOOTBALL : The old adage practice makes perfect usually rings true, but for Bingera it didn’t in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The Stripeys claimed back-to-back titles with an extra time win over The Waves with a 2-1 victory.

Bingera fought back from a goal down in the first half to level in the second through Joel Haack.

Experienced player Brett Kitching then scored the goal in extra time that made the side the first in the WBPL to win two titles in the competition’s history.

But while both were scored through set pieces, through a corner and a free kick respectively, the club admits it wasn’t something the side focused on intently during the week.

“To be honest we didn’t even practice a set piece,” Bingera captain Daniel Watson said.

“We’ve scored a few goals from set pieces, we just get the right people on them.

“The Waves are hard to break down, so however it goes in, it’s on the scoresheet at the end of the day.”

Bingera were made to work hard for the premiership with The Waves taking the lead through an early onslaught.

The Waves captain Callum Hillier scored the opener in the 20th minute.

Bingera then responded but weren’t able to get the winner as the game went to 120 minutes for the second time this season between the sides.

The Stripeys earlier this year won the Triple M Cup on penalties.

“To be honest when we got the equaliser I thought we’d get the second in normal time,” Watson said.

“It was like the Charity Cup match again and I didn’t want it to go the extra time.”

Thankfully for Bingera it didn’t as their goalkeeper Jason McEwan made saves in the last ten minutes to stop The Waves from equalising.

The match then ended in controversial circumstances with The Waves Mitch Aslett sent off for a challenge on a Bingera player.

The ensuing melee between the two teams also saw The Waves’ Sam Meyer sent off after he accumulated a yellow, his second for the match that saw him then get red.

But it mattered little to Bingera as the side held on.

“I couldn’t be happier, what a night,” Watson said.

“It showed true test of our character to come back.

“We had a goal at the start of the year to be in the big dance and lifting the trophy.

“It’s absolutely fantastic.”

Meyer said it was disappointing to lose, but the boys were spent after a long year.

“It was real tough,” he said.

“We couldn’t hold out in the end, we tried our best.

“It’s sad we couldn’t get the second goal (in the first half) to put the game to bed.”

He said the side should have been better upfront and taken their chances when they came.

But added the team would be back next year with most of the team staying around.

He is expected to miss the first game of the season when the competition resumes early next year.

