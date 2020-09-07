Stay up to date with the Bundy bowls action

All of the region’s latest bowls results. Photo: File

ACROSS THE WAVES BOWLS CLUB

Ladies

Results Friday September 4th:

Trophy Winners - D.Killen & B.Gelhaar

Sportsmen - R.Baretta, D.Mitchell & J.Horvath

Pennants Results:

Tuesday September 1st - Bargara d ATW by 7 shots, ATW having won 2 rinks.

Friday September 4th - Bargara d ATW by 17 shots, ATW having won 1 rink.

As we were the only club willing to play Bargara in Division 1, our players can hold their heads high. A mighty effort girls!

Call for Competition on or before September 11th:

Championship Pairs:

R.Baretta & J.Horvath v E.Karstens & G.Lock

L.Murphy & L.Hillier v D.Killen & M.Bedsor

D.Claridge & M.Clark v K.Mason & T.Clark

S.Squires & J.Jones v D.Lacey & F.De Bono

Nominations for Championship Triples are now open, closing at 4pm and drawn after play on September 25th. Competition to commence October 9th.

Coaching is available every Tuesday from 10am to midday. Phone Glenyss Lock on 0408019707 to book in.

Social bowls are played every Friday. We welcome all bowlers, both men and women. Play starts at 1pm. Don't forget to bring your own water bottle. Phone the clubhouse on 41535644 by 12.30pm if you would like a game.

BROTHERS BOWLS CLUB

With the completion of our part in the Pennants, we are having a slow time just now.

Thursday Social 3rd September winners - A Payne G McEwan W Seawright.

Sportspersons - J Weber L Morris D Ing.

Sunday Social 6th - Father's Day - An early end to the game today so that the members could celebrate Father's Day with their family and friends. An afternoon of fun and food followed the game with pizza, punch, snacks, etc supplied for the delight of the members who attended, including non-players.

Trophy winners for the day were P Archer T Seawright J Lucy.

Sportspersons M Higginbotham D Ing J Finemore.

B Grade Men's Singles are now open and close on the 20th September. Play begins on the 26th.

Nominations now in the entry box. Get your names in to have the chance of winning.

The new telephone number for the Bowls Club is 1402 986 303 so ring and leave your name if you wish to join us in a game of bowls.

BUNDABERG BOWLS CLUB

Weeks results:

Tuesday 1 September: Mixed Triples $420.00 Day sponsored by C. C. Electrical.

Samson Green:

Winners, S. Sparke, E. Hopton, B. Newton. Runners Up, Margaret, Dianne, Bill. Sportspersons, G. Jankovic, D. Jankovic, D. Henry.

Foundation Green:

Winners, C. Suzor, B. Hearn, A. Powell. Runners Up, A. Sbrizzi, F. Dewhurst. Sportspersons,

B. Watt, C. Watt, J. Clough.

Thursday 27 August:

Samson Green:

Winners, B. Levitt, M. Foster, S. Gastaldon. Runners Up, M...., G. Van Haren, W. George. Sportspersons, R. Harrison, M. Stumbles, R. Ribbans.

Foundation Green:

Winners, K. Cook, P. Pitt, A. Powell. Runners Up, J. Nikora, F. Dewhurst, W. Smith. Sportspersons, K. Itzstein, G. Mizzi, T. Chapman.

Competition Results: Nil.

Competition Call: Saturday 12 September, Nil.

Selectors:

Tuesday 8 September: H. Schmidt, V. Schmidt. Thursday 10 September: M. Nicol, S. Gastaldon. Saturday 12 September: J. Clough.

Ladies pennants results:

Tuesday 1 September: Bundaberg def Moore Park at Bundaberg

Thursday 3 September: Bundaberg def Moore Park at Moore Park.

Mens pennant teams results:

Division 2 Semi-Final at Moore Park: Bundaberg def Woodgate. Well done team.

Mens pennant competition:

Saturday 12 September:

Mens Div.2 Final: Bundaberg will now play against ATW in the Final at Burnett Bowls Club next Saturday.

Team to assemble at the Burnett Club at 11.45 a.m. Practice at 12.00 p.m. Good Luck bowlers.

Upcoming Events:

Tuesday 8 September:

Mixed Triples $420.00 Day sponsored by Bundaberg Marineland. Start at 1.00 p.m.

Thursday 10 September,

Social Bowls. Names in by Wednesday 9 September please. Start at 1.00 p.m.

Saturday 12 September,

Social Bowls. Start at 1.00 p.m. Members remember that Saturday is a Club Uniform Bowls Day.

Tuesday 15 September:

10.00 a.m. BOM Meeting at the Club. All Members welcome. Social Bowls at 1.00 p.m.

Mixed Social Bowls on normal Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday starting at 1.00 p.m.

All Players need to have your names down on the Sheets a day prior to the Games to assist John with the organization.

BURNETT BOWLS CLUB

Ladies

Last week, Social Pairs and Triples were played, Winners were Decima Dingle and Marg Lucy, Sportsman were Helen Gantrell, Madge Clitheroe and Ros Horwell. The Lucky Player was Mary Hughes.

This Wednesday, Social Bowls will be Played, Names in by 12.30 for Play @ 1pm, All Players are very welcome, Visitors, Men and Juniors. Call the Club on 41514217 after 10am on Wednesdays , or put your Name on the Pink Board .

Judy Bedford will be in the "selectors Box", this week, thank you as I will be away.

We have 2 Pink Boards, the other is for our once a Month" Open Pairs", 27 End Game.

This will be held on Wednesday the 19th, Prise money is 50:50 with the Club/ Green Fees, so put down your Single, or Team entries in, the Greens are Running Absolutely beautifully, and fast. I would love to see some players from our Neighbouring Clubs on this Day, you are all Very Welcome.

Friendship Luncheon is on Monday the 14th @ The East End Hotel", meet @ 11.30 and Order Lunch at 12 o'clock. put your name on the Ladies Notice Board or contact Ror Horwell.

Men

Tuesday 1st September Winner: A Vinegrad, J Stewart Runner Up: D Robertson, J Bawden Sportsman: C Day, K Ware, L Wigg.

Thursday Night 3rd September Winner: Sue, Pinkie Runner Up: Tangles, John Sportsman: Anthony, Ken. "Pick the Joker Jackpot" which was over $1000 was finally won.

Friday 4th September Winner: T Chapman, G Galaher Runner Up: J Vereshaka, A Pape Sportsman: C Hippersley, B McCarthy.

Saturday 5th September Winner: L Burnell-Jones, H Foster Sportsman: E Cross, J Franks.

Competition Open Singles: B Pownell 25 d D Hamilton 20.

Pennants

Division 3 are in the final this Saturday 12th September and will play Easts at Moore Park. The team is on the board at the club. Good bowling to all and we hope you can bring home the Pennant.

Division 1 and 2 finals will be played at Burnett this Saturday.

Events

Visitors most welcome on all playing days. Entry sheets are at the club or phone the club on 4151 4217. If you can't get through on the club number regarding bowls then phone 0401341378 or 0466539441.

Tuesday 8th September 1pm 3 Bowl Pairs, 27 ends, $10 green fee. Prize money will be half of all green fees for the day. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Wednesday 9th September 1pm Social bowls, all players welcome. Names by 12:15pm.

Thursday Night 10th September 6:30pm Bowl under the lights and enjoy a fun filled night with a chance at "Pick the Joker Jackpot". Visitors and those who want to try bowls for the first time will be made very welcome. Names by 6pm, start at 6.30 pm.

Friday 11th September 1pm $200 Open Pairs plus Jackpot which is now $70. Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12.45pm.

Saturday 12th September 1pm Social bowls Open Pairs Names by 12:15pm. Green fees paid by 12:45.

Sunday 13th September Social bowls, names by 9am, play 9:30am to 12noon.

$5 green fees. Self/table selected or arranged games and either pairs or triples. All bowlers welcome.

Coming events

Tuesday 22nd September 1pm $300 Open Triples.

Sunday 18th October Seafood Day Triples, 9:30 am start, $10 green fees.

Club news

Dinner@theBurnett - Bistro nights are Wednesday 6-8pm, Thursday 5:30-8pm, Friday 6-8pm and Saturday 6-8pm.

Wednesday is Roast Night $15 per head.

Due to Covid restrictions bookings are essential ph. 41514217

Entertainment for Friday night 11th September is The Other Bloke and 18th September is Billy Guy. There will also be entertainment on Saturday night 19th September with Tahnee Rose performing.

GIN GIN BOWLS CLUB

Ladies

Results from Wed 2nd September, K Klien 242 Pairs, K Wylie & P Sellers def R Jones & A Stevens, B Chapman & M Stockton, L Morey & T Chapman, H Cappetta & B Stevens drew against J Mills & R Manderson, C Morey & J Cappetta def C Rutter & Frank Mueler, C Manderson & D Hennessy def T Munro & D Maughan, A Cenita & G Stallan def P Rebbeck & J Leather, Winners of the Day were C Morey & J Cappetta.

Tuesday 8th September , Pennant at Moore Park, Wed 9th, Pennant at home, Wed 16th Sep, Consolation Singles and social bowls, Wed 23rd President's Pairs, Wed 30th Sep, Ladies Triples R2.

Men

Saturday 29th August

Artie Stevens Memorial Day 60 family and friends played and enjoyed the Day. Winners. Jeff Nothdurt, Ann Robinson & Nanette Drinkwater. R/Up Peter Stallan, Tim Flanders & Brendan Stevens. Encouragement Ray Betts, Carol Dau & Cherry Gaffle. Sunday 30th Flanders Day. 40 Family and Friends Joined in the Day Winners. Bevin Flanders , Brendan Stevens & Sonia Hancock. Encouragement Peter Stallan, Gavin Flanders & Jemma Stevens. Competition Games T Wedel def H Cappetta. J Cappetta def T Chapman.10 Members played Social bowls Winners. J Leather, B Chapman & C Morey. Encouragement T Chapman & Marker P Duffy. Coning Events Sept. 5th John & Sharyn Finlay Farwell Day Names in by 12.30. 1.00 pm Start Sunday 6th. Rd. 1Mixed Singles D Stevens v W Morgan. T Flanders v J Davey. C Morey V A Stevens. G Bruce V G Stallan. B Rossit V A Porter.

Saturday 5th September

John & Sharyn Finlay Farwell Day. 42 Friends and Members enjoyed a Great Afternoon. Winners D Maughan, T Zimitat & G Jensen. R/Up J Finlay Tyler Johnson & Paige Wallace. 2nd R/Up T Chapman, R Larsen & B Quinn. Encouragement B Sellers, Nathan & Coley. Sunday 6th Rd 1 Mixed Singles P Sellers def G Jensen. A Stevens Def C Morey. D Stevens Def W Morgan. B Rossit def A Porter. Winners J Cappetta, A Brise & C Rutter. Encouragement G Jensen L Morey.

Coming Events

Sat 12th Rd 1 (B) Singles W Morgan V T Flanders. C Morey v R Jones. Sun 13th May- June- September Birthdays. Great Prizes. Sat 19th George Sellers Day. Sunday 20th Rd 2 Mixed Fours. Sat 26th Rd 1 Men's Triples. Sunday 27th Mixed Fours Final.

MENS PENNANT UPDATE

The Preliminary Finals were played under perfect conditions on Saturday.

At Moore Park

Div1 ATW-d-Woodgate 76-51 (2.5-0.5) with I McMah being the big winner.

Div2 Bundaberg-d-Woodgate 69-51 (2-1) with D Harding being the best winner.

At Burnett

Div3 Easts-d-Bargara 57-54 (1-2) with O Stephenson being the only winner.

Div4 Bargara-d-Woodgate 41-36 (1.5-0.5) with B Ross being the winner.

Saturday sees all four Grand Finals played.

At Burnett

Div1 Bargara-v-ATW

Div2 ATW-v-Bundaberg

At Moore Park

Div3 Burnett-v-Easts

Div4 ATW-v-Bargara

The Div1 winner plays at the Rockhampton Club at 1pm on Sunday 20th September in the Zone Final against the morning winner between Central Queensland and Port Curtis.

Spectators at both venues are reminded to be early as the 100 people per venue rule saw some people have to wait for someone to leave to gain entry on Saturday.