CHECKLIST: Be prepared for storm season with an emergency kit and plan. Contributed

THE summer storm season is upon us and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett is urging residents to be prepared for any severe weather that could hit the region.

To help locals get prepared, Mr Bennett is offering you the chance to win a free storm kit complete with essential items to get you through the season.

"I urge people to plan ahead and ensure they have a fully stocked emergency kit ready to go - it's an important step to prepare for storms,” he said.

"Every home should have a comprehensive storm emergency kit ready to go and stored in a safe, accessible place.”

Mr Bennett said the kit should include essential items such as a battery- operated radio, torch and spare batteries, a first aid kit, can opener, tinned and non-perishable food, bottled water and medications.

"By taking these simple steps, you will be keeping your family safe this summer.”

For your chance to win a free storm kit, complete an online contact form through Mr Bennett's website at www.stephenbennettmp .com.au or phone 41115100.

The competition will be drawn Friday, December8.