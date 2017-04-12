Stay safe on the water this Easter: police

WATER Police will be out in force over the Easter long weekend patrolling waterways and dams to ensure the safety of boaties and their passengers.

Just like motorists travelling on Queensland roads, boaties need to be aware of the potential dangers including speeding, drink and drug driving, fatigue, and distraction and inattention, police say.

Patrolling police will also be encouraging the use of safe boating practices to make sure everyone has a safe and enjoyable Easter long weekend.

The main focus of Water Police patrols include:

Ensuring Masters/Skippers of vessels are not under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs

Safe operation of vessels including speed, and distances from other persons/vessels in the water

Expired flares and unregistered EPIRBS

Ensuring children are wearing properly fitted lifejackets

Correct navigational lights being displayed when operating vessels at night, including ensuring the lights are working prior to departure

Water Police Acting Inspector Jim Whitehead said boaties can expect to see extra Water Police patrolling coastal and inland waterways, dams and lakes.

"It's no surprise that Easter is one of our busiest times on the water as we're spoilt for choice on the Queensland coast," Acting Inspector Whitehead said.

"We're asking boaties to exercise patience at boat ramps and to use common sense when out on the water.

"Let your family or friends know about your plans, and when you anticipate you'll be returning to shore. Remember, 'you're the skipper - you're responsible'.

"Your actions not only affect those on board your vessel, but those in close proximity.

"Remember, if weather conditions take a turn for the worse, don't take unnecessary risks and stay off the water.

"Holidays are a time of celebration and we want people to safely enjoy their outings on the water."

For further information, boaties can call their local Water Police or Marine Agency for advice or assistance, or visit the Maritime Safety Queensland website www.msq.qld.gov.au.