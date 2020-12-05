STAY INFORMED: QFES battling Buxton fire

Firefighters are working to contain a bushfire burning at Buxton.

FIREFIGHTERS are working on the ground and in the air to help contain a bushfire at Buxton.

The fire is burning along Buxton Rd between the Bruce Highway, Byers Rd and Isis River. The fire is travelling towards Barretts Rd.

Residents should refer to their bushfire survival plan and be ready to take action if the situation changes.

Crews are working to contain the fire with the assistance of waterbombing.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time.

If you believe you or your property is under threat, call 000 immediately.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

