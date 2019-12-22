Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushfire generic pic.
Bushfire generic pic.
News

STAY INFORMED: Fireys warn Lowmead bushfire danger

Sarah Barnham
by
22nd Dec 2019 7:01 AM | Updated: 8:14 AM

UPDATE 7:30AM: Cross Road/Whytallabah Road/Hills Road (part of the Mount Maria bushfire)

Bushfire Warning Level: Stay Informed

Currently as at 7am Sunday 22 December, the eastern side of the Mount Maria fire is burning in the vicinity of Cross Road, Hills Road, Whytallabah Road and Kirkpatrick Road. 
 
Firefighters are strengthening containment lines as required and will continue to monitor and patrol the area.
 
People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.
 
Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe your property is under threat.
 

EARLIER 7:00AM:

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) is warning residents of a bushfire at Mount Maria. 

A QFES spokesperson said residents need to keep up to date and "decide what actions you will take if the situation changes".

Currently as at 6.55am Sunday 22 December, a bushfire is burning between Lowmead Road and John Clifford Way, near the Lowmead township. 

Firefighters are strengthening containment lines as required and will continue to monitor and patrol the area.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:
• Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.
• If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.
• If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.
• Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.
• If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.
• Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.
• Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.
• Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.
• Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.
• Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.
• Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

 

Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        premium_icon The humble Bundy home that sold for $5 million in 2019

        News Find out the top 10 Bundy region homes that people paid big money for in 2019.

        Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        premium_icon Remains of missing Bundy diver found south of Coffs Harbour

        News NSW Police have identified a human leg bone which was located on a beach south of...

        When you’re most likely to be robbed

        premium_icon When you’re most likely to be robbed

        Crime 'The victim is usually quite good at identifying the person'

        One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic studies

        premium_icon One small step for Dan: One giant leap for CQU astonautic...

        News ONE small step for Bundaberg man Daniel Hicks, could be one giant leap for...