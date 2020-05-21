Stay connected to NewsMail: top stories

Dear Valued Subscriber,

It's our goal every day to publish the best of our region's breaking news, sports, business and entertainment journalism that matters most to you. We also know that you live a busy life, so I have selected four key articles from this week in case you missed them. I hope you find this useful and enjoy reading.

We also publish a morning and afternoon edition newsletter that provides a summary of the day's stories and issues that are making an impact in our community. You can sign up here to have it delivered to your inbox each day.

EDITOR'S PICKS

Health Minister denies job losses for health service

Health Minister Steven Miles. He was critical of the Burnett MP’s statement about potential job losses in the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service, and said there were no sackings. Picture: AAP Image/Richard Gosling

THE filling of the chief executive position at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service is expected to be announced "in the very near future".

The position has been held in an acting capacity by Deborah Carroll, following the termination of former CEO Adrian Pennington last September. READ MORE

Parking inspectors may soon return to CBD

Parking inspectors could return to the Bundaberg CBD as early as June 1.

PARKING inspectors could be giving out parking fines in the central business district within two weeks.

Bundaberg Regional Councillors will decide in their meeting next Tuesday if they should overturn the parking fine relief, which was part of the previous council's COVID-19 stimulus package in March. READ MORE

Show us the money: Region's 'shovel ready' projects

SHOW US THE MONEY: It is currently unknown if the Bundaberg region will benefit directly from the funding promised by the State Government. Bargara is a popular destination for Queensland tourists. Picture: Contributed.

AN EMERGENCY tourism fund was announced by the State Government on Tuesday, but the question remains will Bundaberg benefit directly from the funding?

While most industries were impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown which commenced in March, the tourism industry was the hardest-hit, with one in five workers in accommodation, food services, arts and recreation, dismissed without pay. READ MORE

Thank you for subscribing to Bundaberg NewsMail. We're committed to keeping you connected with news you can trust.

Megan Sheehan

Editor

P.S. Did you know subscribers now have access to puzzles every day. Check them out here.