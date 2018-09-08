Status quo for Reds ahead of first final

FOOTBALL: If it is good enough to work once, Bargara FC is happy to risk a finals spot for it to happen again.

Today is a historic day for Bargara with the side to face Brothers Aston Villa in its first ever senior final in the Wide Bay Premier League.

The team faces last year's defending champions in a match they must win to stay alive in this year's title race.

Bargara so far hasn't done that, losing twice, including once in the NewsMail Cup, and drawing the last match 1-1 in round 18. But it was the draw and what happened in that 90 minutes that has Bargara coach Bruce Leslight excited.

"I was happy with the draw and the way we handled the pressure that we were under during the contest,” he said.

"I'm not going to make too many changes and the coaching staff agree with me.”

Leslight conceded it would still be a challenge to knock off Villa. The side has dominated recent seasons of the comp.

"When I looked at the side I went 'Wow, there's a lot of experience',” he said.

"So I just concentrated on my team and what we can do.

"I'm buzzing for this, the whole community of Bargara is taking it on board.”

Leslight said his players were fit for the contest except for leading goal-scorer Andy Harrison - who has until 3pm today to prove he is ready.

Villa coach Glen Sparozvich said he knew his side could go back-to-back.

"We actually won the 2015 title from third and fourth, so we discussed that at training,” he said. "But we're not going to get ahead of ourselves.

"We've had a great year, won the NewsMail Cup, finished inside the top four and had one of the best attacks in the league.

"But it means nothing if we don't put it on the scoreboard against Bargara.”

The game starts at 6pm at Martens Oval with the winner to face Doon Villa or Bingera in the preliminary final.