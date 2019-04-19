Stats matter in Bundy

Benjamin Davis shrugs the tackle to clear the ball for the Brothers Bulldogs during last week's clash against Hervey Bay.

SPORT: Easter usually provides a break for everyone after a busy few months to start the year.

This year is no different with sport.

All major codes have the week off this week as players, coaches and fans take a break.

So we thought it would be a good chance to look at some of the best statistics from last week's matches.

Here are five that took our eyes.

1. Don't concede three goals against Brothers Aston Villa.

If you concede three goals against Brothers Aston Villa don't expect to get much back in a football contest.

Villa scored three goals, in 120 minutes against The Waves, to continue its extraordinary run in all competitions.

Since 2015 the side has scored three or more goals in 69 matches, winning 67 and drawing two of them.

The draws came last year against The Waves and the United Park Eagles.

It is the best record in the four years from any club in the top division in 120 minute and 90 minute matches.

2. Dark day for Bundy sides in AFL Wide Bay.

The Waves and Brothers Bulldogs put themselves into the record books for the wrong reasons on Saturday.

Both lost to Fraser Coast sides and both conceded 100 points respectively to Bay Power and Hervey Bay.

It is the first time in at least seven years both sides have done that to Fraser Coast opposition.

The best thing is both sides play each other on Anzac Day, so we'll at least have one winner or both drawing.

3. Miriam Vale the team to beat.

The Magpies in the NDRL won their 16th match in the past 17 games against Gin Gin last weekend.

But their record when scoring more than 30 points is what makes it better.

The Magpies have won 11 matches out of 11 when scoring more than 30.

Impressively, Gin Gin, in their third game back after missing last year, scored 32 points, which was the second most against the Magpies in two years.

4. Tien Nguyen in seventh heaven.

According to our records, no one scored more tries than what Tien Nguyen did for Past Brothers against Maryborough Brothers in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade.

He scored seven in the 128-0 victory.

Some players have scored six but no one has done more than that.

If someone has, please let us know by sending an email to sport@news-mail.com.au

5. Women's competition is wide open.

The Bundaberg Rugby League women's competition for the first time in years have not had Past Brothers on top of the ladder to start the season.

Past Brothers have topped the ladder at some stage during the past eight years and won seven out of the last eight titles.

The side has been forced to sit in second and third while Hervey Bay and Tannum take the top spot so far.

It goes to show how close the competition is this season already. But don't worry Past Brothers fans.

The side is unbeaten in three matches and could move top soon.