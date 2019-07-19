Menu
Photos of Miss World Australia Queensland contestants
Fashion & Beauty

Stating our claim on the world stage

by Gerard Cockburn
19th Jul 2019 5:22 AM
QUEENSLANDERS are set to take Miss World Australia by storm, making up the largest cohort in the competition.

From Cairns to Coolangatta, a diverse group of women from across the state will be battling it out for the crown tonight at the Gold Coast's Palazzo Versace Hotel.

The pageant celebrates women from all walks of life including students, sports players, admin workers and models.

"(Miss World) is about who we are and what we bring to the table," Brisbane contestant Alison Williams said.

 

The 26-year-old from Lutwyche said she is passionate about mental health and suicide prevention in young people and the charity aspect of the competition spurred her on to enter.

Representing Cairns, indigenous model Ebony Doyle is the first western Cape woman to take part in the pageant.

Miss World Australia will be crowned at 9.45pm tonight.

miss world queensland

