State’s secret strategy to win AFL grand final

These are the top-secret images that the Queensland Government hopes will see the Sunshine State clinch the AFL grand final.

News Corp Australia has obtained exclusive footage of the promotional campaign the Queensland Government formulated as part of their 'Good to Go' strategy to host the AFL's historic first grand final outside of Melbourne.It can also be revealed Queensland's pitch began last Friday after Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was snapped holding high-powered talks with AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld at Pearl Cafe, just 200 metres from the Gabba venue that could host the decider on October 24.

Queensland's pitch to the AFL for the 2020 grand final included a video featuring 10-year-old Ryden.

The AFL Commission met today to discuss who will host this year's COVID-affected grand final after receiving bids from Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and New South Wales.

A formal decision will be announced tomorrow, but the Gabba is rated a strong favourite to clinch the 2020 decider on the back of the Queensland Government's 'Good to Go' campaign.

Just as a 13-year-old Nikki Webster captured the hearts of a nation with her golden-girl performance at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the Queensland Government has turned to the exuberance of youth to win over the AFL Commission.

The video starts with 10-year-old Ryden, a Collingwood fan, referencing the 'G' with a play on words, describing the Gabba as Queensland's version of the MCG.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk talking to Travis Auld last week.

"I've only ever watched the grand final on TV and yeah I know it's always played at the 'G'," Ryden says in the grand final bid video.

"But we have a G right here in Queensland … it's called the Gabba."

The AFL Commissioners also watched footage of 13-year-old female Essendon fan Milan, who points out how the Queensland Government provided a safe haven for Victorian teams during the COVID crisis to keep the sport alive.

"How great would it be to grow Australia's game in Queensland," she says in the video.

"I mean, we have looked after you guys so far, kept you safe and all that, so the game can keep going."

Queensland's AFL grand final pitch concludes with Ryden declaring: "Go on, give us a go. Because in Queensland, we're Good to Go."

The meeting took place on Friday at Pearl Cafe, Woolloongabba, just 200m away from the Gabba.



The video contains an indigenous element with footage of Brisbane Lions star Charlie Cameron snapping a goal against St Kilda at the Gabba.

Queensland's push for one of Australia's marquee sporting events began on Friday, August 21, when Premier Palaszczuk met with Auld at a Brisbane cafe near the Gabba to outline her interest in the AFL grand final.

The Premier made it clear to Auld that Queensland would not get into a bidding war but was determined to build on the synergies that saw the Sunshine State put out the welcome mat to Victoria's COVID-affected AFL clubs.

It is understood Auld was as equally impressed with the Premier's pitch as the AFL Commission was with the delivery of Queensland's grand final promotional pitch.

The battle for the AFL decider is a race in two with Queensland and South Australia the main contenders, with many, including Collingwood president Eddie McGuire, believing the Gabba will emerge victorious.

Originally published as State's secret strategy to win AFL grand final