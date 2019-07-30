State's nuclear opposition based on 'too much Simpsons': MP

GOING NUCLEAR: The famous scene from The Simpsons featuring Montgomery Burns being served Blinky, a mutant three-eyed fish, by Marge.

THE Palaszczuk Government's opposition to nuclear power is based on watching too much of The Simpsons, according to LNP MP Keith Pitt.

Mr Pitt, the Member for Hinkler, said the intervention of State Development Minister Cameron Dick into the debate last week to rule out any nuclear industry was a "look over here” moment to take pressure off Treasurer Jackie Trad.

"His comments have just been infantile talking about three headed turtles,” he said.

"He should spend less time watching The Simpsons and more time actually doing his job as a minister.

"We have publicly asked the Labor Party to have a sensible discussion but they are incapable of doing that which is a great disappointment but no surprise.”

GOING NUCLEAR: Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt. Alistair Brightman

A famous episode of The Simpsons features nuclear power plant owner Montgomery Burns being served Blinky, a mutant three-eyed fish, by Marge Simpson.

The fish was caught from a lake next to the plant.

Mr Pitt has been leading a push with LNP senator James McGrath for an inquiry into a nuclear economy.

However Mr Dick rejected any support from Queensland, saying nuclear power would turn the state into the next Fukushima and Chernobyl, sites of nuclear disasters.

"The Palaszczuk Government will fight this every step of the way, to keep Queensland nuclear free,” he said.

"Nuclear power plants pose a significant risk to our tourism, agriculture, and industrial development.

"Just think Fukushima and Chernobyl and that's our future if the LNP gets its way.”

Mr Dick said nuclear power would run renewable energy sources out of town at a time of significant investment, strangle efforts to build a hydrogen industry and require massive government subsidies to get off the ground.

Mr Dick wrote to Mayor Jack Dempsey last week urging him to stand against nuclear.