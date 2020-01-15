Menu
Olivia Jorgensen is hoping for an offer after finishing school last year. (AAP Image/Josh Woning)
Education

State’s most popular uni course emerges as offers issued

by Antonia O’Flaherty
15th Jan 2020 6:47 AM
MORE than half of the thousands of Queensland school-leavers who will wake up to university offers today will be girls, with engineering emerging as the most popular course.

The most offers will be made to students hoping to study a Bachelor of Engineering with Honours at the Queensland University of Technology, followed by a Bachelor of Arts at the University of Queensland, and nursing, business and IT courses at QUT.

Of the 5775 offers to be made to Queenslander school students today, 56 per cent were issued to females, and 2495 to males.

Olivia Jorgensen is hoping for an offer after finishing school last year. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Brisbane State High School's recent Year 12 graduate Olivia Jorgensen (right) is one of the thousands hoping to find out if they will study at university this year. "I'm so nervous - I have to work but I will be checking for the emails whenever I can."

The 17-year-old has dreams of becoming a nurse but first wants to study a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science at QUT.

