State's mission to send women to London

BUNDABERG women who have founded start-up businesses in regional Queensland will have the opportunity to travel to London.

Innovation Minister Leeanne Enoch opened applications for four regionally-based women to participate in the Startup Catalyst Female Founders Mission to London.

The four successful regional participants will each receive $5500 support from Advance Queensland.

"The successful applicants will experience the pace and pressure of life in this global hotspot, and will connect with valuable international contacts,” Ms Enoch said.

Applications close September 27.

For more information, visit advance.qld.gov.au.