New tax threatens grey nomad dreams

Buying a motorhome and heading off around Australia is a dream for many older Australians for whom the extra tax could be a deal breaker.

THE grey nomad dream of touring Australia is being threatened by a new Queensland Government tax which will push up the price of luxury motorhomes, according to the State Opposition.

Jason Plant, general manager of the Caravan Trades and Industries Association of Queensland, said it was his understanding some motorhomes would be impacted by the tax, and the knock-on effect to regional Queensland could be substantial.

Some motorhomes may cost more than $100,000 but they are a home not a luxury sports car. Picture: Lillian Altman

"The people who buy motorhomes are not like the people who buy luxury cars,'' he said.

"They are often just ordinary middle income people and our concern is that some of the people who would normally travel to these regional areas by motorhome will no longer do so,'' Mr Plant said.

"Many of these towns' economies rely heavily on grey nomads.''

The new state tax, which comes into effect on July 1, will put an extra two per cent of dutiable value on vehicles worth more than $100,000. It is projected to raise about $103 million over four years.

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad said the Government took proposed revenue measures to the last election and were implementing "what we said we would''.

"We believe that those who can afford to pay a little more, like people buying Lamborghinis or Ferraris, should pay, to help build our schools, hospitals and roads and deliver better frontline services,'' Ms Trad said.

If you can afford a Lamborghini you can afford the tax, Labor says. Picture: Supplied

"We have ensured significant exemptions including for charities, large vehicles and caravans.''

But National Party Leader Deb Frecklington said, under Labor, grey nomads and Queensland families keen to enjoy the great outdoors would be paying thousands of dollars more to "live the dream".

Ms Frecklington said the new vehicle tax would add thousands of dollars to the cost of a motorhome.

"Queensland retirees set to take off on their trip of a lifetime will be slugged thousands of dollars extra,'' Ms Frecklington said.

"After a life of hard work and years of saving, the Palaszczuk Government's happy to rip money right out of retirees' pockets.

"Labor is taxing people's dreams."

Ms Frecklington said industry groups such as the Caravan and Trade and Industries Association were ignored, as were the thousands of Queenslanders who would be slugged when they went to buy their dream vehicle.

"Premier, these people don't deserve to be fleeced to prop up your sick budget," she said.

"Whether it's record high power bills, spiralling petrol prices or the waste tax - Queenslanders are struggling under Labor's budget of debt, taxes and unemployment."