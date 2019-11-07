Menu
State’s first LGBTI aged care home set to open

by Jackie Sinnerton, Health reporter
7th Nov 2019 5:19 AM
QUEENSLAND'S first LGBTI aged care home will open on the Gold Coast next week.

"We have been working with Queensland AIDS Council on our recruitment and team training so that Arcare Parkwood can meet the needs of Queensland's diverse LGBTI communities," Arcare chief executive Colin Singh said.

The Arcare boss says they have also updated application forms to adhere to and reflect various genders and sexualities and are also working towards getting the rainbow tick accreditation.

"The Queensland AIDS Council is proud to be supporting Arcare with this project and we welcome the commitment by Arcare to ongoing planning and learning and development opportunities for its staff and residents in relation to our communities," QuAC chief Rebecca Reynolds said.

 

Arcare Parkwood will become Queensland’s first LGBTI aged care home.
Arcare Parkwood enrolled nurse Emma Donaldson who's a member of the LGBTI

community, says that she's excited to be a part of the team implementing necessary change to see the elderly LGBTI community supported in ways they have not been before.

"I'm excited to work in an environment where we can share so much of our personal lives together and openly speak about our personal experiences. This topic is often a taboo among this generation and they are not a 100 per cent accepting or, if they are part of the LGBTI community, they are very private about it," she said.

"I hope to achieve a community where the residents feel comfortable about themselves, they don't have to hide anymore, they can be around people who are accepting and know they are part of a safe community."

