FLOOD DAMAGE: A home in Gavin Street has been destroyed by flood waters running through North Bundaberg. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail
Community consultation on Bundy "flood proof" plans

Emma Reid
by
15th May 2018 12:46 PM

ALMOST two years after the Queensland Government announced it was about to embark on a 10-year plan to "flood proof Bundaberg" the community will tomorrow get a crucial update on the project's progress.

The announcement which saw $4m promised to fund the long-term plan was made on the banks of the Burnett River in June 2016 and followed the devastating 2013 floods, which impacted North Bundaberg community the most.

The government will today hold two drop-in sessions for to discuss the Bundaberg North Evacuation Route as part of its 10-year Action Plan.

This project proposes to improve evacuation routes between the Bundaberg CBD and North Bundaberg.

Community members will have the opportunity to meet the design team, view the concept plans and provide feedback.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe told the NewsMail in April, the community consultation was a vital part in delivering an outcome the community deserved.

Attendees will need to register before the events. The first session will be held from 10am to 1pm and the second from 4pm to 7pm, at the Hinkler Hall of Aviation,.

For more go to www.bundabergactionplan.initiatives.qld.gov.au

