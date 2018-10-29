QLD’s top state schools named

The state’s best educators were recognised at the 2018 Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools. Picture: Annette Dew

THE state's best educators have been recognised - not for their NAPLAN scores - but for their ability to think outside the box.

Education Minister Grace Grace congratulated 11 schools and teachers at the Showcase Awards for Excellence in Schools on Friday.

The awards recognise educators for their innovation and drive to engage young Queenslanders.

In the south east region, two Logan schools shone.

Woree State School in Cairns might have taken out Queensland's State School of the Year but as runner up, Marsden State High School can now lay claim to being the best high school in the state.

Marsden State High principal Andrew Peach. Picture: Annette Dew

Principal Andrew Peach was proud as punch.

"I'm very proud of our school and the school community and it's great to see the recognition across the state for the wonderful things that happen at Marsden High," Mr Peach said.

Mabel Park High School was also a finalist in the community engagement awards for its Health Training Hub, a world-class school-to-work transition program.

Mabel Park State High School is known for its innovative approach to learning, last year starting a drone piloting course for students. Picture: Peter Wallis

In the Brisbane metropolitan area, Wishart State School's Yolanda Tognini won Principal of the Year and Durack State School won the award for Excellence in the Early and Primary Years.

Education Minister Grace Grace said the awards reward excellence and leadership practice in Queensland state schools.

"The calibre of finalists for this year's awards was outstanding," Ms Grace said.

"Both of our south east finalists - Marsden State High School and Mabel Park State High School - should be incredibly proud of their contribution to education."

More than 120 schools submitted applications for the awards. Picture: Annette Dew

The Showcase Awards received more than 120 submissions reaching more than 80,000 students across Queensland.

The awards were presented this evening at a gala dinner at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on Friday.

Showcase Awards recipients share in more than $540,000 in development grants.

Full list of state winners

The Network Ten Showcase Award for Excellence in the Early and Primary Years

State winner: Durack State School, Project to practice

State finalist: Meridan State College, Supporting successful Prep transitions - our Meridan way

The QSuper Showcase Award for Excellence in the Secondary Years

State winner: Goondiwindi State High School, How do we make the teaching of writing everyone's responsibility?

State finalist: Kawana Waters State College, Future proofing senior students for success

The QUT Showcase Award for Excellence in Inclusive Education

State winner: Nambour Special School, Lifting literacy for every learner!

State finalist: Queensland Virtual STEM Academy

The RemServ Showcase Award for Excellence in Community Engagement

State winner: Mount Molloy State School, Growing our community

State finalist: Mabel Park State High School, Health Training Hub

The Showcase Award for Excellence in Industry Partnerships

State winner: Thuringowa State High School, Advancing education for a global tropics future

State finalist: Atherton State High School, Reach for the stars - Online College of Advanced STEM

The Education Queensland International Showcase Award for Excellence in Global Engagement

State winner: Sunshine Beach State High School, Creating global citizens

State finalist: Wellers Hill State School, Developing students for a global future

The Queensland Teachers' Union Showcase Award for Excellence in indigenous Education

State winner: Balaclava State School, Highway to success though A, B, Cs - Indigenous kids striving for positive futures

State finalist: Goondiwindi State School, Culturally responsive teaching through a community driven approach

The University of Southern Queensland Showcase Award for Excellence in Rural and Remote Education

State winner: Dalby State High School - Bunya Campus, Creating rural futures

State finalist: Surat State School, Digital technologies

The Teachers Health Showcase Award for Teacher of the Year

State winner: Carly Sopronick, Atherton State High School

State finalist: Louise Kliese, Indooroopilly State School

State finalist: Judith Stutchbury, Kalkie State School

The Griffith University Jack Pizzey Award for Principal of the Year

State winner: Yolanda Tognini, Wishart State School

State finalist: Michael Kiss, Avoca State School

The Teachers Mutual Bank Showcase Award for State School of the Year

State winner: Woree State School, We discover, strive and shine!

State finalist: Marsden State High School, Make a difference - the Marsden way