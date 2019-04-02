State will work with council to bypass Quay St

Mayor Jack Dempsey said reducing traffic on Quay St was necessary to revitalise the CBD and open up the riverfront precinct.

Mayor Jack Dempsey said reducing traffic on Quay St was necessary to revitalise the CBD and open up the riverfront precinct. Carolyn Booth

THE State Government will work with Bundaberg Regional Council on plans to bypass one of the busiest roads in the CBD.

In the Regional Deal announcement yesterday, $32 million will be allocated in tonight's Federal Budget for the "demaining” of Quay St.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey praised the "magnificent deal” as he joined Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack in Canberra.

HINKLER DEAL: Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt, Bundaberg mayor Jack Dempsey and Fraser Coast Council deputy mayor Darren Everard at the doors of Parliament House. Contributed

The NewsMail understands the project will cost about $40 million.

Quay St is a state-controlled road but the council will manage the project.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said Quay St had one of the highest amounts of traffic in the region.

She said the section of Quay St between Maryborough and Toonburra Sts formed an important east-west and east-north link for the state-controlled road network.

"We will work with council to consider the potential impacts,” she said.

"It attracts one of the highest traffic volumes in Bundaberg, carrying 17,600 vehicles per day.

"We are aware of Bundaberg Regional Council's desire to promote a change in Quay St's function.”

Cr Dempsey said reducing traffic on Quay St was necessary to revitalise the CBD and open up the riverfront precinct.

"This is the catalyst for unlocking the potential of the riverfront to invigorate the CBD,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Diverting heavy traffic will make it safer and improve access between the Burnett River and Bourbong St.”

Cr Dempsey said revitalising the CBD would bring "future and hope” to the Bundaberg region and was an economic multiplier.

He said the project would be focused on enhancing liveability, improving infrastructure, expanding skills and developing industry capability.