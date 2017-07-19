State veteran table tennis titles on in Bundy for first time

Queensland Veteran Championships are on at the Bundaberg Table Tennis Centre until Sunday.

TODAY marks the start of the Queensland Veteran Championships, which are being held in Bundaberg for the first time.

The best players over the age of 30 will be in the region to compete in singles, doubles and mixed doubles at the table tennis centre.

The event runs until Sunday, with the mixed doubles finals to start the proceedings tonight.

The Bundaberg and District Table Tennis Association is expecting more than 100 athletes to compete - some over the age of 80.

There is also Para Table Tennis singles event for people with a disability.

The main singles finals will be held on Sunday.

Matches will start at 8am each day except today when play starts at 9am.

Spectators are welcome to attend the event.