State summit for future jobs needs

FUTURE SOLID: Agriculture continues to be one of the key industries for our region.

QUEENSLAND'S workforce is projected to top 2.5 million by 2022 and there will be a strong demand for skills according to new research released yesterday by Jobs Queensland.

Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman said the report set the scene for the Skills and Industry Summit to be held at the end of the month.

"The Anticipating Future Skills: Jobs growth and alternative futures for Queensland to 2022 report is ground-breaking research that looks at the economic modelling of future employment trends across all industries and regions of Queensland,” she said.

Ms Fentiman said the report highlighted the important role of the state's education and training systems in skilling Queenslanders for the future.

"The research details where the skilled jobs will be needed and what level of qualifications will be required,” she said.

"Half of all new jobs are projected to be created in the health care and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical services, and education and training industries.

"On November 28 Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk will bring together the state's heads of industry to discuss the report and the future of work with educators, training providers, mayors and unions.”

The research shows that by 2022 Queensland's workforce is projected to grow to more than 2.56 million.

"This report combines economic modelling with scenario planning to project the state's workforce at the state, regional, industry and occupational levels,” the minister said.

"Online tools released today will help businesses to plan for their future, ensuring they have the skilled workforce, assisting their business to continue to grow, now and into the future.”

Jobs Queensland Interim Chair Peter Henneken said the research was commissioned to assist Queensland industries and communities to respond to change and to take advantage of new opportunities. "In a rapidly changing world it is critically important businesses and communities across the state have access to the latest data,” Mr Henneken said.