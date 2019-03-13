State success for Taryn as she aims for worlds

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg's Taryn Gollshewsky insists her focus remains on discus despite excelling in another discipline at the recent athletics state titles.

Gollshewsky won two titles at the event including her eighth in the discus with a throw of 53.40m.

The 25-year-old then won in the shot put, winning the title with her last throw with 13.57m.

"I haven't thrown shot put competitively since 2012, but Les (Kuorikoski her coach) and I had a lot of discussion to go into it for more experience in a comp environment,” she said.

"I had a dozen training sessions for five weeks but I was close to pulling out.”

Gollshewsky had a niggle in her shoulder, which wasn't an injury, but it was causing her to not perform at 100 per cent.

"On the day I thought I'd have a go,” she said.

"So on my last throw I gave it my all and threw a personal best.”

She plans to compete in both events at the upcoming nationals in Sydney, provided it doesn't impact on her discus.

Gollshewsky is striving to land her first national title but must beat Commonwealth Games and World Champion Dani Samuels in the event.

The Bundy athlete is also aiming to land the qualifying distance she needs to compete at the World Championships in Qatar in October.

She needs to throw 61 metres to automatically qualify for her second titles or be forced to wait to be selected as one of the best 32 athletes in the event.

"I've been both unfortunate and fortunate with that as I missed the Rio Olympics because of that but got selected for the World Championships in London,” she said.

"I'm confident I can get the distance and I was in amazing form recently throwing qualifying distances in training.

"I haven't quite got it together in a competition, which I'm aiming to do.”

Gollshewsky has around four months to achieve the mark.

She will compete at the track classic in Brisbane on March 23 before the nationals are on March 30.

Gollshewsky has also qualified for the Oceania championships, which will be held in June in Townsville.