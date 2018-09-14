State splashes $73k on Ipswich Safe Night ambassadors

Ipswich's Safe Night Precinct stretches along Brisbane St to Hooper St, incorporating the CBD pubs and clubs.

David Nielsen

THE government will allocate $73,000 to employ Safe Night Precinct ambassadors to patrol the Ipswich CBD.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the government would provide funding for two ambassadors to assist people in the city's Safe Night Precinct on Friday and Saturday nights.

"The Safe Night Precinct has made nights out in the CBD much safer for those who enjoy visiting our pubs and clubs and any measures to provide further protection to visitors are welcome," she said.

"I am pleased to announce that an application by the Safe Night Ipswich CBD Precinct for additional grant funding of $73,222 has been approved."

Despite Club Metro remaining the only club to open in Ipswich on Fridays, Mrs Howard said the ambassadors would be a worthy addition to the region's night scene.

She said the funding would enable ambassadors to help those who have had too much to drink.

Mrs Howard said ambassadors were seen by some patrons as less threatening than traditional security officers and more likely to be well received by party revellers.

"They will be on the streets between 9pm-3am on Friday and Saturday, to provide a safe, non-threatening presence in the precinct," she said.

"We want to make sure that people who go out in the CBD can enjoy themselves and go home safe and well."

The $73,222 will also be used to produce marketing material to advertise the city safe ambassador service to the public.

"Since the introduction of identity scanners and other measures to tackle alcohol-fuelled violence and anti-social behaviour in the Safe Night Precinct, the CBD is a safer and calmer place," Mrs Howard said.

"These additional staff will make a further contribution to ensure people can have a great night out that ends peacefully and without incident."