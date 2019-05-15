State says turtle plans will not affect Bundy's SDA site

ECONOMIC BOOM: The Bundaberg SDA was declared in February this year and is one of 10 state development areas in Queensland.

STRICTER conditions to protect turtle populations are unlikely to have a significant impact on projects within the Bundaberg State Development Area at Burnett Heads, according to the State Government.

Yesterday the Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning clarified it's position after Bundaberg Regional Council raised concerns about what a Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI) would mean for development at the port.

A department spokesperson said existing provisions in the Bundaberg SDA development scheme specifically related to protecting wildlife, including turtles, from lighting impacts.

"Importantly only a small part of the Bundaberg SDA is within the Sea Turtle Sensitive Area, where the TLPI is proposed,” he said.

"The area where the Bundaberg SDA and proposed TLPI intersect is largely within the Environmental Management Precinct of the Bundaberg SDA. Therefore it is unlikely that any development application would be made or approved in this area.

"In the unlikely circumstance that a development application was made in this area, the Coordinator-General would ensure provisions in TLPI where considered.”

The clarification comes after council's group manager of development Michael Ellery questioned whether the tough TLPI measures would affect development surrounding the SDA site.

"The development scheme that the State Government has put in place for the SDA doesn't contain very strong provisions around protecting sea turtles,” Mr Ellery said on Monday.

He also questioned a recently approved development at the Sunshine Coast which also fell within a heavily populated turtle area.

He suggested the government adapt a statewide policy to ensure turtle safety along the Queensland coastline.

In relation to the Sunshine Coast development a spokesperson from Minister Cameron Dick's office said local governments were responsible for making local development decisions in their council area.

"The Buddina development was code assessable and accordingly, was assessed by the Sunshine Coast Regional Council,” they said.

"As with any development, the minister will consider any call in request.”