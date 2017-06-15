24°
State road budget labelled a 'disgrace'

15th Jun 2017 11:26 AM
MP Stephen Bennett.
MP Stephen Bennett.

MEMBER for Burnett Stephen Bennett has labelled the state roads budget a disgrace, after he says almost $90 million was ripped from the Wide Bay Burnett region.

Mr Bennett said critical roads infrastructure projects in the Bundaberg region will suffer

"This is an absolute kick in the guts for the people of Bundaberg and Burnett and greater Wide Bay region,” he said.

"We are crying out for critical road infrastructure, but we continue to be ignored by this Labor Government.

"I'm really concerned about what this will mean for critical projects in the Bundaberg region.

"After two major flooding and weather disasters in recent history, Wide Bay and Bundaberg residents who live in flood-prone zones clearly need certainty that positive action will be taken to fully fund mitigation projects, levees and roads, especially to escape routes.”

In a historic moment in Queensland, Mr Bennett said the Parliament voted to condemn the Palaszczuk Labor Government for its 2017 state roads and infrastructure budget.

"With a budget this bad, it's no wonder the Parliamentary condemnation passed is an indictment on the Palaszczuk Labor Government,” he said.

Comparison of capital roads and transport spend 2016-17 vs 2017-18

Crystal Jones
Bundaberg News Mail

