State rivalry helping sick children

THERE'S no football involved but the rivalry is strong between Coles supermarkets in Queensland and New South Wales this year as they tackle each other head-on to raise money for children's hospitals.

Coles stores at Bundaberg Central and Stockland Kensington will be selling $2 raffle tickets from Wednesday until June 27 to support the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane as part of the Care for Kids campaign.

Each ticket will go in the draw to win a Maroons supporter Holden Astra while raising much needed funds for sick kids.

Across the two states, 414 stores will battle it out but at the end of the day the real winners will be the kids.

Children's Hospital Foundation chief executive Damon Mudge said the proceeds would help support and entertain sick children while they were in hospital.

"A big part of what we do is giving kids in hospital the thing they crave most - the chance to just be kids,” Mr Mudge said.

From our Pet Therapy program through to our in-house hospital television show, all our entertainment programs aim to help make staying in hospital a little less daunting for patients and their siblings,” he said.

"Every dollar really does make a difference to sick kids. For just $2, you could help make every stay in hospital as comfortable as it can possibly be for patients and their families.”

This year's Care for Kids appeal marks a 31-year partnership with the Children's Hospital Foundation and 31 years of donations from Queensland shoppers.

Since the partnership started in 1986, local shoppers have raised almost $7.2 million, contributing to the funding of a new medical wing, revolutionary x-ray capture and storage technology, telemedicine research and technology solutions that delivers real-time specialist advice to remote areas.

Coles state general manager Jerry Farrell said Coles was delighted to support the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital again to help it continue the fantastic work it does in supporting children in need.

"This cause is close to the hearts of our customers and team members - many of whom have children of their own - so we are very proud to raise money for the Lady Cilento Children's Hospital to support sick kids and their families,” Mr Farrell said.

"Last year Queensland made a tremendous effort to support sick kids, donating more than $70,000 in the four-week period,” he said.

"This year our Queensland team is going bigger and better to raise even more money for the children's hospital.”