Teddy wants to ruin Billy’s party

Tedesco won’t let respect get in the way. (AAP Image/David Moir)

HE has admired and been inspired by the legend for years.

But NSW fullback James Tedesco wants to end the great Billy Slater's Queensland career with a numbing loss.

This is what this new-look ruthless Blues are all about.

Tedesco was honoured to be confronting Slater in what will be the Storm star's final representative game.

Slater has been a hero to Tedesco - but this is no time for emotion or sentiment.

"It will obviously be a massive moment for him. He has been the most dominant fullback in the game for a number of years now," Tedesco said.

"It's sad his rep care is coming to an end but we will to try and go up there and spoil his party I guess.

"We have that motivation to go and there make a clean sweep. With the team we've got here, it's a big opportunity for us and I am pretty confident we get the job done.

"He was there when I was coming through as a teenager. That's the time when I wanted to be a fullback.

"I watched how he developed. He was fast and has footwork. He then developed his game into being a ballplayer.

"Now he is the complete fullback, he has been for many years. He is definitely a guy I love watching. He is the player I looked up to as a fullback.

"(Anthony) Minichiello was another player I loved to watch. I wanted to be a fullback like him and Billy."

Queensland fans don’t want to lose Slater. (Peter Wallis)

Slater 35, will captain Queensland for the first time.

The two No.1s are ready to light up Suncorp Stadium next Wednesday night.

Queensland has made a private pact to send out Slater a winner, even though the series has been run and won.

This will be Slater's 31st Origin match for Queensland - he will retire a Maroons legend, probably the greatest fullback to ever emerge from the Sunshine State.

But NSW want to be heartless and play without any feeling.

Tedesco wants to make Queensland cry. (Brett Costello)

"Playing at Suncorp is a big experience and it will be a massive atmosphere but I don't think any of these boys will take a backward step," Tedesco said.

"Everyone will just soak it up and enjoy it, go out and hopefully get the win."

Tedesco told The Daily Telegraph recently he set himself a goal of improving in every game.

He has enjoyed a stellar Origin series which included a man-of-the-match performance in game one at the MCG.

"Aim higher. I know I can still get better. There are also things I know I can be better at. I want to go to another level," Tedesco said.

