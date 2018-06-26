‘Best player for NSW’: Brutal reaction to another Hunt shocker

Ben Hunt of the Maroons looks on after a Blues try.

ANZ Stadium is quickly becoming a hoodoo ground for Ben Hunt.

One patch of turf in particular holds bad memories for the now-Dragons and Queensland halfback.

It was in 2015 when Hunt - then playing for the Broncos - famously dropped the kick-off in extra time of the NRL grand final which allowed Johnathan Thurston to kick the winning field goal.

On Sunday night, on that very same piece of grass at ANZ Stadium, it was Hunt who fouled NSW captain Boyd Cordner to hand the Blues a penalty try and ultimately doom the Maroons to a series loss.

But it wasn't just that mistake which has punters calling for Hunt's head.

In the final 11 minutes with the Blues down to 12 men on the field, the Maroons halves failed to pierce the undermanned NSW defence. Hunt in particular put kicks dead when the game was on the line.

Ben Hunt reacts after dropping the famous kick-off in the 2015 NRL grand final at ANZ Stadium.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration and poke fun at Hunt for another ANZ Stadium disaster.

The Man of the Match for #Origin 2 goes to Ben Hunt from New South Wales #Traitor — ShootingStar (@GoodremFan) 24 June 2018

DCE >>> Ben Hunt — Wilz (@Wilz_xmen) 24 June 2018

Origin thoughts.

- Yes that was a penalty try.

- Confirmed Ben Hunt can't kick and isn't clutch.

- Didn't feel right having it on a Sunday night. #origin #NSWVQLD — Christopher Winter (@cdwinters91) 24 June 2018

@QLDmaroons Hi, was just wondering if you’ve ever heard of a genuine half back by the name of Daly Cherry Evans ? He’s not a perennial choker like Ben Hunt. Please select DCE. Thanks — Kurt Henselin (@kurthenselin95) 24 June 2018

Let's be honest Origin needs the Blues to win every now and then, Ben Hunt knows this and acted accordingly. — no nothing no it all (@NRLknowitall) 24 June 2018

Ben hunt has proven he is not a big game player. His ability to play and make important decisions is questionable. Time to blood ash Taylor for game 3. #origin — Bec. ⭐️ (@becvec) 24 June 2018

Hunt was puzzled by the video's decision to award the controversial penalty try to Cordner.

"It's hard to say he would have got there, I'm not too sure," Hunt said.

"I thought I was just standing my ground to make a tackle and he ran straight into me.

"That's what the officials said. They make the decisions and we have to live with it."

Queensland, though, is sticking by their embattled halfback.

Maroons coach Kevin Walters wouldn't guarantee Hunt's spot for game three, but was defensive of the No. 7 post-game.

"It's not easy out there. t's bloody tough for everyone," Walters said.

"I'm not going to be critical of anyone in our side.

"I thought he was really good, Benny. I admire the way he plays. The penalty try, that was a tough one. Everyone kicks balls dead.

"I'm not going to blame Ben for the loss. We love what he brings.

"I won't make any decisions around the team but I don't see any reason why he wouldn't be (the halfback in Origin III)."