Ben Hunt makes contact with Boyd Cordner.
Rugby League

Did he dive? Controversial Boyd penalty try divides Origin fans

by Staff writers
24th Jun 2018 10:29 PM

BOYD Cordner has been awarded just the second-ever penalty try in State of Origin during Sunday's clash at ANZ Stadium.

NSW were pressing Queensland's line in the 31st minute when James Maloney stabbed a kick through to the in-goal.

Cordner gave chase but was knocked to the turf after colliding with Maroons halfback Ben Hunt.

The wall was taken dead by centre Will Chambers, but the play was sent to the bunker.

Replays showed Hunt stepped towards Cordner which denied him a fair crack.

Maroons legend Mal Meninga was one and only other player to 'score' a penalty try going back to the second-ever Origin game in 1981.

"He was lucky not to go to the sin bin," former NSW skipper Paul Gallen told Channel 9.

Ex-Maroons star Wally Lewis added: "I expected him to be sin binned but not to get the try.

"You have to be absolutely certain he was going to score the try."

